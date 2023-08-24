Switzerland's financial markets authority has said that an in-depth review of more than 30 banks conducted this spring found that “a large number" failed to meet basic requirements for analysing the risk of money laundering.

The authority, known as FINMA, said the review was prompted by repeated signs of shortcomings in money-laundering risk analysis during its regular visits to financial institutions.

The poor assessment of the banks — which were not identified by name — is significant because Switzerland ranks No. 1 worldwide in wealth management. Consulting firm Boston Consulting Group, in its Global Wealth Report 2023 released in late June, projected that Hong Kong is poised to eclipse Switzerland as a booking center for wealth by 2025.

Switzerland has long had a reputation for banking secrecy, though some money-laundering experts say it has at least partially cleaned up its act in recent years — such as by exchanging more information to help combat tax evasion by depositors.

“FINMA reviewed risk analyses of over 30 banks in spring 2023,” the report said. “In doing so, it was found that a large number of the risk analyses examined did not meet the basic requirements for such an analysis.”

The authority cited “some cases” in which banks failed to provide an adequate definition of risk tolerance for money laundering, which would involve setting limits to lower risks.