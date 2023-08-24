The Turkish Central Bank has increased its policy interest rate by 750 basis points to 25 percent.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said that its monetary policy committee decided to continue the monetary tightening process in order to establish the disinflation course “as soon as possible.”

"Recent indicators point to a continued increase in the underlying trend of inflation," the statement said.

"The strong course of domestic demand, cost pressures stemming from wages and exchange rates, the stickiness of services inflation and tax regulations have been the main drivers," it added.

"We are determined, price stability is our top priority," Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on X, formerly Twitter.

'A surprise'

The fresh hike of 7.5 percentage points follows a raise to 17.5 percent from 15 percent last month.