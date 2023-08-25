Two weeks after her death in London on July 26, Sinead O’Connor’s casket was covered with big blobs of blue hydrangea. The Irish singer’s best songs blared as the hearse passed through Bray, the seaside village south of Dublin where she had lived for 15 years. Hundreds of mourning fans gathered to say their last goodbye.

Raised a Catholic, O’Connor courted controversy in 1992 after tearing a photo of Pope John Paul II on a Saturday Night Live show as a protest against child sexual abuse in the church. She converted to Islam in 2018. It was no surprise O’Connor’s eulogy at her funeral gathering was delivered by a Muslim imam.

This encapsulated not just O’Connor’s colourful life, but also the evolution of Islam in Ireland through its many stages, says Professor Yafa Shanneik, a visiting professor of History of Religions and Religious Behavioural Science at Lund University.

In the past few years, O’Connor had taken to wearing hijab during public appearances. But after her death almost all photos that circulated the internet as well as those displayed across pubs in Ireland were from her younger years - of a young woman with a shaved head and big piercing eyes. This prompted some of her fans to suggest that her Muslim identity—and her new name Shuhada Sadaqat—were deliberately omitted from tributes.

Her life as a Muslim woman has received a mixed response in Ireland. But what Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri—the Islamic scholar and the Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, who delivered the eulogy at O'Connor's funeral—remembers most, is O’Connor’s probing questions about the religion.

The curious Shuhada

In 2018, O’Connor reached out to Qadri saying that she had questions about Islam, which he thought were of a very deep nature.

“She did not judge a book by its cover. She wanted to know the position of women in Islam and the need for an intermediary with God. She was curious about the place of music in Islam,” Qadri told TRT World recently over the phone from Lahore, where he was visiting his extended family.

The 40-year-old Dutch-Pakistani imam did not know much about the singer when he first met her: “I grew up in the Netherlands and I am a generation younger than her.” Only when he looked her up on Google did he realise who she was.

Within less than a week, they had met again for dinner at a restaurant, and by then she had decided to “revert” to Islam.

“She wanted to proclaim the taqbeer and shahada, and say the azaan (call to prayer) to express her emotion at that moment in her life. Even though the azaan is only said by men, I allowed it,” Qadri says, adding that she already knew quite a bit about Sufi music and the late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Over the years, Qadri was frequently in touch with O’Connor when she would seek out religious and spiritual guidance, especially after the tragic death of her teenage son Shane in 2022.

“She seemed more at peace with herself after her conversion to Islam, and those who were close to her, understood her motives.”

When asked if she was a practicing Muslim and performed usual rituals other than wearing the hijab, he said that one’s practice of religion is a personal matter. “It is strange to ask if she fasted during Ramadan… the journey with Islam takes time.”

A different side

Yameema Mitha—an Irish teacher who comes from Pakistan —says that O’Connor’s conversion was not significant for most Muslim women and it might have been a bigger deal for non-Muslim Irish people.

“Many Muslims saw it as yet another of her maverick moves. I don’t think she was a hero that they really admired, perhaps because they would not have sympathised with her actions when she was young, except maybe when she gave a stick to the Catholic church."

When Mitha came to Ireland in the late 1980s, she came across many people who were interested to learn about her background, especially because of their shared history of British colonialism.

She says that while people were generally curious and welcoming, she was exhausted by their ignorance.