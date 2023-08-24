Donald Trump is due to report to an Atlanta jail to face charges stemming from his actions following the 2020 election, in the fourth criminal case brought against the Republican former US president this year.

Like other criminal defendants in Atlanta, Trump will have to appear at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening to be fingerprinted and photographed as he campaigns to win back the presidency in the November 2024 election.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered that the airspace over the jail be closed beginning around 2245 GMT, citing "VIP movement." The jail has a reputation for grim conditions that have inspired rap songs and prompted an investigation by the US Justice Department.

About a dozen Trump supporters, some holding flags, gathered outside the jail awaiting his arrival.

"I'm here because I'm appalled at what's happening," said Bob Kunst, 81, a retiree who said he had driven from Miami Beach and stood outside the jailhouse with a homemade sign that read "Lock Biden Up."

13 felony crimes

Trump faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, which is typically used to target organised crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden. He was charged after an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Nine of Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case, including his former lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, have surrendered to authorities. The remaining eight face a Friday deadline to comply or face arrest.

Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and has called this criminal case as well as the other three politically motivated. He is due to enter a plea in the Georgia case on Sept. 5 and has pleaded not guilty in the other three other cases.