A plane crashed travelling from the Russian capital Moscow to St Petersburg on Wednesday with Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of mercenary Group Wagner, on board.

The incident took place in the region of Tver, Russia and left 10 people dead onboard the Embraer-135 plane.

Some reports have speculated that Prigozhin’s private plane may have been shot down by Russian air defences.

Hours before the incident, General Sergei Surovikin who some reports allege had prior knowledge of the June Wagner mutiny was reportedly removed from his post as head of Russia's Air Force.

Two months before, the Wagner leader had launched a mutiny against the Russian capital, Moscow, against President Vladimir Putin before it was called off and the leader eventually ended up in Belarus.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency has announced a special commission has been set up to investigate the incident.

This week Prigozhin had posted a video to his Telegram channel purportedly filmed somewhere in Africa, as the group’s leader pushed for Russians to invest money in the Central African Republic’s Russian House, a cultural centre tied to Prigozhin in the capital.

With many of the details remaining unclear, Russian observers believe that Wagner and its fighters will still likely have a role to play, despite the shifting dynamics concerning the mercenary group's longevity.

According to Patrick Wouters, Senior Associate Researcher at the Centre for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy (CSDS) the Wagner group "still doesn’t have any legal status in Russia.”

“After the short-lived coup, the Duma has reportedly started preliminary discussions on establishing a legal framework for Russian PMSCs (private military and security companies),” says Wouters, who’s also a former Belgian Air Force pilot and NATO official.

Wouters suggests there is no doubt that the profile and array of ‘security services’ that could legally be provided “would significantly be limited as compared to the present Wagner activities” and that “official control mechanisms would certainly be ironclad, given the insurrectionist antecedents of Wagner dating back to this early summer."

Esref Yalinkilicli, an expert on Eurasia and a former Moscow-based political analyst describes the incident as not surprising for Russian political observers, telling TRT World it arguably shows Prigozhin, Utkin and others from Wagner have been "liquidated" by the Kremlin.

According to Abdullah Agar, a leading Istanbul-based Turkish security expert there will likely be implications for the way in which the mercenary group carries out its future actions.

"The Kremlin will either restructure and transform Wagner’s operations in different regions or let the group continue to operate as it has previously done,” says Agar, insisting “Russia needs them for its proxy wars against the West.”

Many global observers had forecast a strong reaction from the Russian leadership due to the June mutiny, notably CIA head William Burns suggested the Putin leadership would enact revenge. He described Putin as being "the ultimate apostle of payback".

This sentiment is echoed by Yalinkilicli who believes Putin and his supporters sought personal revenge against Prigozhin after the mutiny arguably dealt a hard-hitting blow to the perception of the Kremlin. Following the plane crash, he argues Putin has now sent a strong message to both Wagner and pro-Wagner forces in Russia to avoid acting against the Kremlin's objectives.

According to Agar, June's mutiny entailed that the Wagner group crossed a Kremlin red line. Now with Wagner’s large influence across the globe, its well-trained troops, its sophisticated armament, he suggests that Russia should take a cautious approach to the post-Prigozhin period.

Yalinkilicli argues it underscores how the Putin and the Kremlin power-structure are pushing to integrate Wagner mercenaries into the regular Russian army’s military structure - something Prigozhin had long resisted while accusing them of conducting the Ukraine war on the wrong footing.

Wouters also believes the best clue to the group's future is to observe its main assets - its soldiers- have been re-oriented.