TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's domestically produced stent graft successfully placed on patient
Türkiye is one of five countries worldwide that produce stent grafts, which are instrumental in treating artery blockages.
Türkiye's domestically produced stent graft successfully placed on patient
Vascular stiffness is emerging as a growing issue among the elderly population, Invamed said in a statement. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 24, 2023

Türkiye's domestically produced stent graft has been put to use for the first time in a testament to the country's progress in healthcare technologies in the global arena.

The stent graft was placed on a patient under the supervision of top Turkish doctors Cengiz Koksal and Emre Selcuk on Thursday.

Invamed research group collaborated with Artven ltd. for the project.

“We are immensely proud to be part of Türkiye's success in the medical field. The Atlas Stent Graft is a testament to the advanced level of Turkish engineering and medical innovation,” said Selcuk in a statement.

Stent graft production is only carried out by five countries worldwide.

RelatedTürkiye to become 'global centre of attraction' in healthcare, Erdogan vows

Great innovation

RECOMMENDED

Vascular stiffness is emerging as a growing issue among the elderly population, Invamed said in a statement.

It arises from the hardening and narrowing of blood vessels, leading to reduced blood flow, particularly causing blockages in leg arteries.

However, technological advancements have led to substantial innovations in this field, particularly through angiography.

Balloon angioplasty, stents, and vascular shaving techniques are among the leading treatments.

One of the greatest innovations in this area is the stent graft technology. In order to treat ballooning or injuries within blood vessels, a stent graft is placed inside the artery to provide support and restore proper blood flow.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy