WORLD
3 MIN READ
NGOs renew plea for full rights to Rohingya community on exodus anniversary
On 6th anniversary of exodus from Myanmar after brutal military crackdown, rights defenders call for full rights to Rohingya.
NGOs renew plea for full rights to Rohingya community on exodus anniversary
Nearly 1.2 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, the majority of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
August 24, 2023

On the eve of the sixth anniversary of the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar, human rights defenders have renewed call for granting full rights to the persecuted community.

“Rohingya are citizens of the country and should be seen by our fellow citizens as valued members of the pro-democratic revolution,” said Zaw Win, human rights specialist at human rights group Fortify Rights.

Six years on, the Myanmar junta continues to create conditions to destroy Rohingya and erase their identity, Win said in a statement.

“The military’s misuse of identity documents has been a factor in the genocide trial in The Hague,” he stressed, pointing out: “The world must hold all perpetrators accountable for the ongoing genocide against the Rohingya, including coup leader Min Aung Hlaing.”

In an animated film, the Fortify Rights group said the Myanmar junta is coercing Rohingya to accept the National Verification Card (NVC), which identifies Rohingya as "foreigners."

It is an effort to "erase their identity," said the group, calling the NVCs "discriminatory."

RelatedMultiple killings at Rohingya camp following ICC prosecutor visit
RECOMMENDED

Facing a case of genocide

Myanmar is facing a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), filed by The Gambia. The junta administration is set to file its response in the international court at The Hague.

“The junta’s efforts violate binding ‘provisional measures’ issued by the ICJ in January 2020, specifically requiring Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide in Rakhine State," it added.

Nearly 1.2 million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, the majority of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017.

While most of them remain in overcrowded camps in the southern Cox's Bazar district, approximately 30,000 have been relocated to Bhasan Char islet since late 2020.

RelatedRohingya refugees face soaring hunger and crime after aid cuts
SOURCE:AA
Explore
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent