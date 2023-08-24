Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his commitment to working for a "prosperous and strong" Türkiye, speaking at an event marking the 22nd anniversary of the Justice and Development (AK) Party's establishment.

"We will fulfil our promise to our nation by building a prosperous, reputable, strong, and peaceful Türkiye in every aspect during the mastery period of our presidency," Erdogan said on Thursday.

Founded on August 14, 2001, the party burst onto the political scene under the leadership of Erdogan, who became prime minister in 2003 and has served as president since 2014.

"With the motto 'Nothing will be the same anymore,' we are leaving behind another milestone on the blessed road we started 22 years ago," Erdogan said, stressing that the party embraces all 85 million of Türkiye's citizens without discrimination.