Top Turkish, US officials discuss international developments
Turkish president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan exchange views on Ukraine, Iraq, Cyprus, and more.
Kilic also hosted members of the US House of Representatives in Ankara. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 24, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser and the United States national security adviser have discussed regional developments including Ukraine over the telephone, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

In a phone call on Thursday, Akif Cagatay Kilic and Jake Sullivan also exchanged views on Iraq and Cyprus, the directorate said in a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bilateral issues and international developments were also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Kilic met members of the US House of Representatives at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Kilic said he discussed relations and other regional and global issues in a meeting with Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz.

"I would like to thank our guests for this productive visit," Kilic wrote on X.

Ukrainian National Day in Türkiye

The conversations came on the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine's independence day.

Both Türkiye and the US frequently voice support for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In Istanbul, the war-ravaged country's 32nd Independence Day was celebrated by Ukrainians who came to Türkiye seeking refuge from the conflict.

Gathering at the Odakule Square in Taksim, they sang the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted slogans of peace and freedom.

The Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul, Roman Nedilskyi, was also present at the event, which was also attended by Crimean Turks as well as representatives from Chechen and Circassian associations.

