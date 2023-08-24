Türkiye has beat Germany 3-0, advancing to the Round 16 of the 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship without defeat.

The national volleyball team won the match on Thursday, 25-15, 25-20 and 28-26 in 79 minutes at Germany's Castello Dusseldorf dome.

Türkiye finished atop Pool C, two wins ahead of second-place Czech Republic. Germany placed third and Sweden fourth.

The Sultans of the Net will play Belgium in the next round, set to take place in Brussels on August 28.

