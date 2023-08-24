TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye advance to final round of 2023 CEV EuroVolley without defeat
Türkiye women's national volleyball team, the Sultans of the Net, will now face Belgium in the next round on August 28 having finished atop Pool C.
Türkiye advance to final round of 2023 CEV EuroVolley without defeat
The national volleyball team won the match, 25-15, 25-20 and 28-26 in 79 minutes at Castello Dusseldorf dome. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 24, 2023

Türkiye has beat Germany 3-0, advancing to the Round 16 of the 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship without defeat.

The national volleyball team won the match on Thursday, 25-15, 25-20 and 28-26 in 79 minutes at Germany's Castello Dusseldorf dome.

Türkiye finished atop Pool C, two wins ahead of second-place Czech Republic. Germany placed third and Sweden fourth.

The Sultans of the Net will play Belgium in the next round, set to take place in Brussels on August 28.

RelatedUndefeated Turks reach semi-finals in U-19 Volleyball Championship

Three points each game

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye began the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 win against Sweden on August 18.

Melissa Teresa Vargas led Türkiye with 15 winning spikes, while Isabel Haak led Sweden with 12.

The Crescent Stars played their second Pool C match against Azerbaijan on August 20, winning by 3-0. They also bagged the victory against the Czech Republic by 3-1 on August 21, and 3-0 against Greece on August 23.

With five wins and 15 points, the Turkish team qualified for the final round on top of Pool C.

RelatedTürkiye hosts world's first mountain beach volleyball tournament
SOURCE:AA
Explore
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent