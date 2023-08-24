Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg and agreed to ask their officials to work at resolving their border dispute.

"In conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, the prime minister highlighted India’s concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC," India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a press briefing on Thursday.

"In this regard, the two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts in expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," he added.

Modi said the "maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship," the foreign secretary said.

The feud over the 3,000-kilometre Himalayan border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), erupted in May 2020, sparking clashes.

Thousands of troops were deployed to both sides of the boundary, resulting in 24 deaths.

At least 19 rounds of talks involving diplomats and military officials have been held to resolve the standoff, but there has been no breakthrough.

The two leaders also interacted on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia last year.