Friday, August 25, 2023

2010 GMT – The bodies of all 10 people have been recovered from the site of Wednesday’s plane crash in Russia’s northwestern Tver region, the country’s Investigative Committee said.

In a statement, the committee said that it has also recovered the flight recorders from the site.

"A detailed examination of the scene continues. At present, items and documents that are important for establishing all the circumstances of the crash were also seized, and the necessary forensic examinations will be ordered," the statement said.

The committee said all possible scenarios related to the crash will be thoroughly examined, and to establish the identities of the victims, molecular-genetic tests are being carried out.

Russia hits Biden for remarks on Prigozhin's plane crash

Russia has criticised US President Joe Biden for expressing his lack of surprise that Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed in a plane crash and cautioned that it was not appropriate for Washington to make such remarks.

Biden had said that he was not surprised by reports about Prigozhin's death, adding that not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind.

"I’m not surprised," Biden said.

"There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don’t know enough to know the answer."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said such remarks illustrated Washington's disregard for diplomacy.

"Still, it is not for the U.S. president, in my opinion, to talk about such tragic events of this kind," Ryabkov was quoted by the state TASS news agency as saying.

1055 GMT – Russia's censorship bodies' spending up over 60 percent since Ukraine offensive -monitoring firm

Russia's online censorship agencies have increased spending by more than 60 percent since Russia's February 2022 offensive against Ukraine, data from a monitoring firm showed, with regions bordering Ukraine accounting for the largest jumps in spending.

The research, published by monitoring firm Top10VPN, analysed almost 4,000 documents, including those found on state procurement website zakupki.gov.ru, and details the more than $57 million in spending by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor and its subsidiaries since the war began.

Roskomnadzor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top10VPN research last year showed how demand in Russia for virtual private networks (VPNs) had skyrocketed after Moscow restricted access to Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Roskomnadzor has blocked access to thousands of online resources since then, particularly Russian-language independent news, depriving Russians of information in their native language about the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

0948 GMT – Russia warns of 'severe' sentences for arson of state buildings

Moscow's FSB security services accused Kiev on Friday of manipulating Russians to set fire to government buildings, warning that such "terrorist" acts had seen jail terms of up to 19 years being handed out.

Since Russia sent troops to Ukraine last year, there have been frequent reports of attacks on army enlistment offices and railway sabotage.