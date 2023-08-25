Greece’s main opposition SYRIZA party has warned against a rise in anti-migrant sentiment over allegations that wildfires in the northern Evros region were started by some migrants.

The wildfires over the weekend have left 20 people dead over the last week.

Eighteen of those, including two boys aged between 10 and 15, are believed to be migrants. Their bodies were found near a shack in a burnt forest area near Alexandroupolis in northeastern Greece.

Sixty firefighters have been injured, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said.

Noting that 18 people thought to be irregular migrants were killed in wildfires in the region, SYRIZA said that migrants have become scapegoats for the inability of the government to deal effectively with the fires.

The wildfire in the Alexandroupolis region, burning for a sixth day, combined with smaller fires to create a massive blaze that consumed homes and vast tracts of forest and triggered multiple evacuations of villages and of the city's hospital.

SYRIZA's statement on Thursday also accused the government of sending messages of hate cultivating the feeling of an external enemy.