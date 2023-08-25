CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Greece opposition warns of rising anti-migrant sentiments over wildfires
SYRIZA says migrants have become scapegoats for the government's failure to deal effectively with the deadly fires that have swept several parts of the country.
Greece opposition warns of rising anti-migrant sentiments over wildfires
Volunteers try to extinguish a blaze in a house as a wildfire rages in Menidi, near Athens, Greece, on Wednesday. (Elias Marcou/Reuters) / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023

Greece’s main opposition SYRIZA party has warned against a rise in anti-migrant sentiment over allegations that wildfires in the northern Evros region were started by some migrants.

The wildfires over the weekend have left 20 people dead over the last week.

Eighteen of those, including two boys aged between 10 and 15, are believed to be migrants. Their bodies were found near a shack in a burnt forest area near Alexandroupolis in northeastern Greece.

Sixty firefighters have been injured, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said.

Noting that 18 people thought to be irregular migrants were killed in wildfires in the region, SYRIZA said that migrants have become scapegoats for the inability of the government to deal effectively with the fires.

The wildfire in the Alexandroupolis region, burning for a sixth day, combined with smaller fires to create a massive blaze that consumed homes and vast tracts of forest and triggered multiple evacuations of villages and of the city's hospital.

RelatedGreece struggles to control deadly wildfires amid growing outrage

SYRIZA's statement on Thursday also accused the government of sending messages of hate cultivating the feeling of an external enemy.

RECOMMENDED

“Prosecutors must intervene immediately against any call for pogroms by unsolicited militiamen in Evros,” it said, adding the country faces a danger of fascism which spreads violence “in the mountains of Evros, in the neighbourhoods of Athens, in the dark alleys.”

On Wednesday, Greece's Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini reacted to the disastrous wildfires in Alexandroupolis and a racist incident, which involved the locking of 25 migrants in a truck trailer.

The incident was broadcast live while people were chanting racist slogans.

Adeilini called for an inquiry into the causes of the deadly fire in the northeastern region of Evros and a detailed investigation into the detention incident.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people protested in the capital Athens against the government’s handling of the fires, which they called ineffective and insufficient.

On Friday evening, PAME, a major trade union, will also hold a rally to protest against the government over the wildfires.

RelatedGreece starts to assess damage as Evia fires rage for seventh day
SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease