Following the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye’s southeastern provinces on February 6, a container city has been established in the central Kayapinar district of Diyarbakir, which was among the eleven cities affected.

AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) offered shelter to 2,400 disaster victims whose homes were severely damaged or completely destroyed in the province. These survivors creatively repurposed the spaces around the containers into vegetable gardens, with the assistance of landscaping by the Kayapinar Municipality.

By planting various seeds and seedlings like tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, watermelons, melons, zucchinis, peppers, sunflowers, and corn in the soil, the survivors not only engage in a therapeutic activity but also find joy in consuming the products of their labour, thereby alleviating stress.

Fatos Yavuz, residing in a container, has cultivated a vegetable patch of around 20 square metres adjacent to her container. She shared that they spend a significant part of their day in the garden, tending to the plants and removing weeds.

The garden offers her solace and a welcome distraction, ultimately enhancing her daily experience.

Ajda Yasar, whose home was severely affected by the earthquake, now resides in the container city with her spouse and three children. Besides attending sewing and embroidery classes offered within the container city, she invests her free time in nurturing the vegetable garden she established in collaboration with her neighbours.

Yasar finds the garden work therapeutic and cherishes the time she spends with her children in this setting. Her crops include peppers, tomatoes, okra, sunflowers, among others, as she prepares for the winter with her modest garden.

Metin Kuscu's journey started from a tent city, followed by a dormitory, and he eventually settled into a container with his wife and child. He underlined the importance of dedicating part of his day to the garden, which he sees as a way to cope with the lingering psychological effects of the earthquake.

He says he finds solace in his family's company and in the fruits of their gardening efforts.