WORLD
3 MIN READ
Unapologetic Spanish football chief refuses to quit over kiss outrage
Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during an award ceremony after Spain beat England in the World Cup final, marring the title celebrations.
Unapologetic Spanish football chief refuses to quit over kiss outrage
FIFA, soccer’s global governing body and organiser of the Women’s World Cup, opened a disciplinary case against Luis Rubiales on Thursday.  Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2023

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has refused to resign after a week of heavy criticism for his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph.

"I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign," shouted Rubiales at an emergency meeting of the football federation on Friday.

"A consensual 'peck' is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end," he added.

Rubiales, 46, was expected to step down as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after government ministers and figures within sport demanded his resignation and world football's governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

He said the pressure he has received this week from politicians and clubs was an attempt "to publicly assassinate me" and said he would defend himself by "taking action" against those people.

Spanish second deputy PM Yolanda Diaz said Rubiales refusing to resign was "unacceptable".

"The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office," said Diaz on social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedFIFA opens disciplinary case against Spanish football chief over kiss

The RFEF chief claimed his kiss on Hermoso's lips was consensual and done in the same spirit as kissing his child.

"It was a spontaneous kiss, mutual, euphoric and consensual," said Rubiales.

The president did apologise for grabbing his crotch during the celebrations of the 1-0 win against England in the final while standing next to Spanish Queen Letizia.

"I want to say sorry for the deeds that happened in a moment of euphoria, I grabbed that part of my body and did so looking at Jorge Vilda (the coach)," Rubiales said.

"I was so emotional, I lost control and I took my hands there."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease