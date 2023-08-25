Türkiye marked on Friday the 952nd anniversary of the Malazgirt Battle, a historic victory for the Turks in Anatolia, in a spectacular event attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country's eastern Bitlis province.

"While most of those, who teach the world a lesson in human rights and democracy, are thinking how to cover up the shames of the past, we proudly carry the victories of our ancestors on our chests as medals of honour," Erdogan said at the event.

"Those who wish to know about us don’t need to go far. They should come here and visit Ahlat and Malazgirt to learn about the glorious history of the Turkish nation," he said.

By learning from the past, Türkiye will walk toward a "more prosperous and stronger" future, the Turkish president remarked.

"We are trying to make the most of this year, which represents a very important milestone in our history," Erdogan said, referring to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.