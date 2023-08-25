Rare protests against Syrian regime's leader Bashar al Assad's government have shown no sign of abating with demonstrations reported in a string of towns in Daraa and Sweida provinces.

Dozens of people demonstrated in the Daraa province town of Bosra al Sham on Friday, openly calling for an end to Assad's rule.

"We have come to the streets in Bosra al Sham to confirm our continuation of the Syrian revolution and the demands that brought us here in 2011," activist Ahmad Mekdad said on the sidelines of the protest.

Demonstrators held placards reading: "Leave! We want to live," and: "Silence today means the tyrant continues."

"We will not go back on our demands for freedom, dignity and a united Syria," Mekdad said.

Activists from the Daraa Martyrs Documentation Office said similar protests were also held in at least eight other places in the province.

The protests began late last week after the government ended fuel subsidies, dealing a heavy blow to Syrians reeling from years of war and economic crisis.

Daraa province was the cradle of the 2011 uprising, which Assad bloodily suppressed, triggering more than a decade of civil war that has killed more than half a million people and driven millions more from their homes.