Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that there's no option but to pursue the Black Sea Grain Initiative and that any alternative will come with risks.

"We know that alternative ways are currently being sought for grain export. However, we also see that these ways cannot be an alternative to the original initiative and contain risks," Fidan said at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev on Friday.

Türkiye continues its efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal before its gains are lost, Fidan said, stressing that because of the initiative more than 33 million tons of grains and food products reached international markets.

"This is why we will continue to engage in dialogue with all parties at all levels," he added.

Kuleba, for his part, said: "We have a common approach on this issue. We have joint efforts to restart this initiative."

He added that Ukraine and Türkiye are connected at all levels in many areas and that the relations will develop further.

Related Türkiye's foreign minister meets Ukrainian president, top officials in Kiev

Türkiye shows 'biggest success'

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal brokered by Türkiye to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Exports had been suspended after the Ukraine war in February 2022.