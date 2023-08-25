At least 12 people have been killed in a stampede at a stadium in the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo on Friday.

"The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured," the prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay told reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo where the victims were taken.

The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of around 50,000 spectators had arrived to attend the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games.

The cause of the tragedy was not immediately known.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute's silence.