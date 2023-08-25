WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger's military tells French ambassador to leave within 48 hours
The decision by the ruling military to expel the ambassador was taken partly due to his refusal to respond to an invitation to a meeting with Niger's minister of foreign affairs.
Niger's military tells French ambassador to leave within 48 hours
This decision follows a series of statements and demons trations hostile toward France since the Nigerien army overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, who has since been detained with his family. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Emir Isci
August 25, 2023

The military rulers who seized control of Niamey on July 26 have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger, the country's minister of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Faced with "the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation" from the minister for a meeting and "other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger", the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours, the statement said on Friday.

This decision follows a series of statements and demonstrations against France since Niger's army overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, who has since been detained with his family.

The military leaders accuse Paris of wanting to intervene militarily in Niger in order to reinstate Bazoum and claim that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is an organisation in the pocket of former regional colonial power France.

RECOMMENDED

ECOWAS has imposed heavy economic sanctions on Niger following the coup and has threatened the use of armed force to restore constitutional order.

France has some 1,500 troops stationed in Niger to aid in fighting militant groups that have plagued the country along with the wider Sahel region for years.

RelatedUS official heads to West Africa in bid to undo Niger's coup
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report