Foreign poll observers have said Zimbabwe's presidential and legislative elections failed to conform to regional and international standards, placing in doubt the credibility of the tense vote.

Regional and international observers listed concerns over the canning of opposition rallies, denial of accreditation to several foreign media, missing voters' names from the roll at their polling station, biased state media and voter intimidation among the issues that sullied the election.

The head of the European Union observer mission, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, said on Friday the election "fell short of many regional and international standards".

"Violence and intimidation resulted ultimately in a climate of fear," he said.

Commonwealth observer mission chair Amina Mohamed, of Kenya, said overall, the voting process was "well conducted and peaceful," but a "number of significant issues" impacted the election's "credibility" and "transparency".

"Some aspects of the... election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, the electoral act and the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections," said the head of the regional bloc's delegation Nevers Mumba, a former Zambian vice president.

It was a rare rebuke from the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC), whose observers usually endorse polls in the member countries.

The ruling ZANU-PF party reacted angrily, dismissing the findings from Western countries as "sanctimonious notions" coming from former colonial powers with no right to teach democracy to Zimbabwe.

"We are dismissive of the rumblings, the mouthing of Nevers Mumba," party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told a press conference in Harare, describing the head of the SADC mission as a biased "preacher".

"We can't be perfect. But there is definitely no ill will in our imperfections," he said of the voting process.

Fundamental flaws

The election is being watched across southern Africa as a test of support for 80-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF, whose 43-year rule has been battered by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

Voting was forced to stretch into an unprecedented second day over delays in the printing of ballot papers in some key districts, including in the opposition stronghold Harare.