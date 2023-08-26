The Swedish prime minister has voiced respect for Denmark's step toward criminalising the public desecration of religious scriptures.

"I have great respect for what Denmark is doing," Ulf Kristersson said in a news conference on Friday, according to local media.

He said his country would have to amend the Constitution should it choose to follow Denmark's move.

Early on Friday, the Danish government announced that it had presented a bill criminalising the burning of religious scriptures publicly.

Meanwhile, Sweden, recalling its Public Order Act, reiterated that it could broaden the process of examining permit applications for public desecration of the Quran.

In response to Anadolu's question whether Sweden could take a similar step in this regard, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said that Sweden has "a permit system," which Denmark does not have.

"This means that we have the possibility to broaden the process of examining permit applications so that Sweden's security can be considered," said the ministry.

"Denmark is starting out from a different position," it added.

The ministry recalled that the Swedish government has appointed an inquiry to review its Public Order Act to ensure that the country's security can be considered when examining permit applications for public gatherings.

It also stated that the desecration of the Quran, or any other scripture or book that is regarded as holy by many, is "an offensive, disrespectful act, and a clear provocation."

"The Swedish Government strongly rejects these acts, which do not reflect the Government's opinions and nor that of the majority of the Swedish people," it added.