The United States accused China and Russia of blocking a unified UN Security Council response to North Korea's missile launches, including the most recent attempt by Pyongyang to put a satellite in space, which many regarded as a spy satellite.

During an emergency Security Council meeting, 13 of the 15 members –– all but Moscow and Beijing –– condemned Pyongyang's second launch test in three months, which used ballistic missile technology.

"This should be an issue that unifies us. ... But since the beginning of 2022, this Council has failed to live up to its commitments because of China and Russia's obstructionism," said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"The DPRK's nuclear threat is growing, and Russia and China are not living up to their responsibility to maintain international peace and security," she added, using the initials for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

Thomas-Greenfield also denounced the presence of Russian and Chinese officials at a North Korean military parade last month that showed off new drones and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"They are celebrating –– celebrating –– violations of Security Council resolutions and continuing to block Council action," Thomas-Greenfield said of Moscow and Beijing.

In May 2022, China and Russia vetoed a resolution imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang, and no resolution or declaration by the Security Council on North Korea has been adopted since.

The last unified Security Council action on North Korea took place in 2017.