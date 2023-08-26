Saturday, August 26, 2023

1804 GMT - Three Ukrainian pilots died after two L-39 trainer aircraft collided over a region west of the capital on Friday, the country's air force said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is counting on swift training of Ukrainian crews to fly up to 61 F-16 fighter jets promised by his Western allies, said the three men included Andriy Pilshchykov, "a Ukrainian officer, one of those who greatly helped our state."

The investigation is ongoing, he added in his nightly video address.

"It is too early to discuss details. Certainly, all circumstances will be clarified."

The air force said the crash occurred in Zhytomyr region in central Ukraine.

Pilshchykov, who used the callsign "Juice," had become well known after giving numerous interviews to international media, it said.

"We express our condolences to the families of the victims. This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us," the air force wrote on the Telegram app.

Zelenskyy offered condolences to the pilots' families and added, "Ukraine will never forget anyone who defended the free skies of Ukraine."

More updates 👇

0945 GMT -Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's northeast - governor

Two people have been killed and one wounded after Russian forces shelled a village near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, the region's governor said.

Officials in Kupiansk, about six kilometres from the frontline, had urged vulnerable residents living near the town to evacuate earlier this month as Russia stepped up attacks to recapture the area.

"According to the preliminary information of the medical staff, two people died in Podoly village as a result of the shelling, another one was wounded," Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on social media.

"The enemy hit a civilian target -- a cafe, where local residents were spending the day," he added.

The Russian military has said over recent days that it is advancing near the area, which was recaptured by Ukraine last year but is now subject to a renewed offensive.

Russian air defences have destroyed a drone as it approached Moscow, the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

"Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istrinskii district," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

"Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working on the site," he added.

0941 GMT - Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike

A drone attack on Moscow forced a temporary shutdown of all three major airports serving the city, Russian state media has reported.

Officials blamed Ukraine for what appeared to be the latest of near-daily strikes on the Russian capital and the surrounding region.

Kiev has since early this year sought to take the 18-month war into the heart of Russia, also saying recently that it was behind strikes on Russian military assets far behind the front lines.

Russia’s defence ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that a drone was shot down over the Istra district of the Moscow region, some 50 kilometers west of Red Square.

Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

0846 GMT - Russia says second drone downed as Ukrainian shells wound four

Russia has said that its air defences shot down one drone approaching Moscow and another in a border region while Ukrainian shelling wounded four in a border town.