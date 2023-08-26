A fire erupted inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India killing at least nine people, officials said.

The blaze broke out early at 5 am local time on Saturday morning and burned for two hours before firefighters were able to put it out, authorities said.

It started inside a train's private compartment which was detached and parked on the railway tracks in the Madurai station, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to a statement by the Southern Railway.

A gas cylinder smuggled in by some passengers caused the fire, the statement read, adding that police, fire and rescue officials helped pull out the bodies from the coach. There was no damage to other coaches.

Southern Railway did not divulge the number of people inside the compartment at the time of the fire but said many managed to get out.