A private school teacher in northern India heard encouraging students to slap a Muslim classmate now faces charges, police have said.

A police official in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, confirmed on Saturday that the teacher is facing charges for intentionally causing harm and allowing insults as well as provocation.

There was outrage after the video of the incident in the village of Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar went viral on Friday.

The video shows the Muslim student standing in front of the class as a number of his classmates come up to slap him, making him cry.

The teacher, who is Hindu, is heard saying: “What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder?”

“I have declared that all Muslim children should go,” the teacher at Neha Public School is also heard saying.

Related Imam killed after Hindu mob torch, open fire at mosque in India's Gurugram

Causing public outrage