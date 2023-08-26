Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the 952nd anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt, a historic victory for Turks in Anatolia, later the home of both the Ottoman Empire and the Republic of Türkiye.

"The truth should never be forgotten that Malazgirt was no ordinary battle, no ordinary victory," Erdogan said at an event in the eastern Mus province, the site of the battle nearly a millennium ago.

"We did not set foot in Anatolia with Malazgirt," Erdogan added, speaking of the Turkish people. “We had long since been here. Malazgirt opened the gateway to our political sovereignty in Anatolia.”

The president also commemorated with gratitude all the heroes of the victory, including Alp Arslan, sultan of the Seljuk Empire.

"History changed when the gateway to Anatolia was opened to the Turks 952 years ago. The spirit of unity and solidarity of the victory at Malazgirt, inherited from our distinguished forebears, will continue to guide future generations," first lady Emine Erdogan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also marked the victory of Malazgirt, "one of the pages of pride in our glorious history."

"Our beloved nation continues its progress with the same consciousness and determination, inspired by our ancestors who made Anatolia our homeland and whose past is full of heroism," Kurtulmus said on X.