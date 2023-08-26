The Palestinian news agency has reported that a 20-year-old man died of wounds a month after being shot during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

The WAFA news agency said on saturday that Ezzedin Kanan, from the town of Jaba near the Jenin refugee camp, was shot in the head on July 3 during one of the most violent Israeli military raids in the occupied Palestinian territory in two decades.

An offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, claimed Kanan as one of its “fiercest fighters” and pledged to avenge his loss.

Palestinian men flanked the mourning procession for Kanan as his body, wrapped in a Palestinian flag and adorned with a headband from the group, was carried through his home village of Jaba.

Kanan's death brings the total to 14 killed in the raid, which lasted two days and included airstrikes, hundreds of ground troops and bulldozers that were used to raze roads and buildings.

Israeli forces claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in the Jenin refugee camp and that it had confiscated thousands of weapons, bomb-making materials and caches of money during the raid.

Related Nearly '80 percent' of homes damaged in Israeli raid on Jenin — official

Inevitable violence under occupation