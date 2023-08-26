Japan, the US, Australia, and the Philippines held a joint naval exercise in the South China Sea, local media reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The purpose of the drill is to “strengthen collaboration toward the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” reported Tokyo-based Kyodo News on Friday, citing the ministry.

“The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's largest destroyer, Izumo, and destroyer Samidare took part in the drills,” Kyodo reported, adding that the two vessels will dock at the Manila port from Friday to August 31.

The ships taking part in the drills also included the US Navy's Mobile, Australia's Canberra, frigate Anzac, F-35A fighter jets, and the Philippine Navy's Davao Del Sur.