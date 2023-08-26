FIFA has suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing a player on the lips without her consent.

"(We) decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level," world football's governing body said in a statement on Saturday.

FIFA's suspension of Spanish federation (RFEF) president Rubiales will last 90 days, while they undertake disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old. They added that both Rubiales and the Spanish Federation (RFEF) are prohibited from contacting Jenni Hermoso, the player he kissed, and those close to her.

FIFA's move was the latest development in Rubiales and the RFEF's deepening row with Hermoso and her Spain teammates. The players say the controversy has tarnished the glory of their World Cup win in Australia last Sunday.

'Abuse is abuse'

Hermoso's union Futpro said the 81 players were striking to help foster change.

Players from World Cup runners-up England released a statement in support of Hermoso on their social networks, signed "The Lionesses".

"Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth," it read.

"We all stand with you, Jenni Hermoso, and all players of the Spanish team."

Before the tournament 15 Spain players had taken a similar stance against the federation and coach Jorge Vilda, but many relented and three were part of the World Cup team.

Many players, including double Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, showed their support for Hermoso on social media on Friday, some including the phrase "it's over" - potentially referring to Rubiales' leadership of Spanish football.