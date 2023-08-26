A senior European Union official urged Russia to renew a deal to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports after Russia quit the agreement last month.

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday that Russian restrictions on the shipping of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea were creating problems not only for Kiev but for many developing countries as well.

Russia is using "grain as a weapon", said Dombrovskis, who is in India to participate in a G20 trade ministers' meeting.

"We support all efforts by United Nations, by Turkey on Black Sea grain initiative," he told reporters, adding the bloc was providing alternative trading routes, also called solidarity lanes, to Ukraine for grain and other exports.