People around the world are taking part in an international swimming campaign to raise awareness of the situation in Gaza.

From Chile to South Africa, Portugal to Ireland, thousands are attending a campaign on Saturday to express their solidarity with Gazans as part of the "Swim With Gaza" campaign, partnering up with the local Tantish Swimming Academy, which holds annual swimming festivals on the northern Gazan beach.

The blockade that approximately 2.3 million Gazans have faced for 16 years has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the small strip of land on the Mediterranean Sea coast, while it is mostly surrounded by Israel except for its southern border with Egypt.

The UN has repeatedly pointed out the worsening situation in Gaza, stressing that the Israeli blockade has been "creating a human tragedy hard to describe."

The campaign is being held to point out that the sea is the only free space for fun in Gaza that is being held isolated from the rest of the world.

Brighton, a British seaside resort city, is among many cities around the world hosting Swim With Gaza, attended by dozens of people in Palestine T-shirts and waving Palestinian flags.

Numbering roughly 40, they arrived at Brighton Beach at about 3 pm local time.

Speaking to Anadolu News Agency, Russel Johns, 63, pointed out that the blockade has continued for years and said this was their "chance to show solidarity with children, especially in Gaza."

"We know the beach is one of the few places that people in Gaza can get away from the daily life and the unfortunately frequent bombings by Israel," added Johns, a campaigner from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

He noted that this was the first time the event had been held at the international level and said he hoped it would be held and grow every year.

'Blockade must be lifted'