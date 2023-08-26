Hundreds of supporters of the military administration in Niger have rallied near the French military base in the nation’s capital of Niamey in the latest protest against the presence of French troops in the West African country.

Like previous protests, demonstrators carried placards on Saturday with anti-French slogans and accused France of interfering in the country’s affairs, according to social video footage.

They chanted anti-French sentiments and threatened to storm the French Embassy and the French military base, if French troops and its ambassador do not leave the country.

"We have the right to choose the partners we want," said Ramatou Ibrahim Boubacar, wearing Nigerien flags from head to toe.

The protests came a day after the military administration issued an ultimatum for the French ambassador to leave the country for reportedly ignoring an invitation for a meeting at the Foreign Ministry and other actions of the French government deemed contrary to Niger’s interests.

France maintains about 1,500 personnel in Niger as part of a counter-insurgency force in the Sahel region, fighting militants affiliated with Daesh and al Qaeda.

Sustaining pressure

Earlier this month, the military administration said it had revoked several military accords Niger signed with France, a move Paris dismissed and said military leaders have no legitimate authority to do so.

In a related development, thousands of protesters marched on Saturday to the country’s largest stadium in Niamey to celebrate one since President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed.

They displayed support for the military administration.

The marchers raised Nigerien, Algerian and Russian flags and were joined by members of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Country (CNSP), formed in the aftermath of the military takeover, who encouraged supporters to sustain pressure.