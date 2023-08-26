Muslims have participated in a protest organised by Islamic organisations in the Dutch city of The Hague amid ongoing anti-Islam incidents around Europe.

Protesters carried copies of the Quran on Saturday and gathered in Malieveld Square.

They had signs that read: "The Quran gives us light to guide us, fire cannot burn the Sun" and "I love the Quran" as demonstrators walked toward the Danish and Swedish embassies.

Protesters criticised governments that enable hostile acts against the Quran.

They shouted: "Stop burning our book and holy books," and "Shame on the Danish and Swedish governments!" Demonstrators also recited verses from the Quran.

Serdar Isik, a psychologist, read a statement in front of the Swedish Embassy and said attacks on the Quran in Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands hurt Muslims very much and tearing the Quran under police protection is a racist act.

Isik slammed The Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen, who allowed attacks on the Quran. "It hurts us that racists and fascists are allowed to attack the values of more than a million Muslims in the Netherlands so blatantly," said Isik.

He said demonstrators demand the Dutch government prepare a bill emphasising the protection of religious peace and ensure the peaceful coexistence of religious and non-religious groups and individuals.

Attacks in Sweden, Denmark and Netherlands

Rasmus Paludan, a Danish far-right extremist Islamophobe and leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, continued provocations by burning the Quran in the Swedish cities of Malmo, Norkopin, Jonkoping and Stockholm during the Easter holidays in 2022.