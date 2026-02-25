WORLD
2 min read
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Modi's visit comes as the United States deploys a vast naval force near Iran's coast ahead of possible strikes on the country.
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as Indian PM Narendra Modi looks on during an agreement signing in New Delhi, Jan 15, 2018. [FILE]. / Reuters
13 hours ago

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit that both countries have cast as a chance to deepen relations, as regional concerns mount over the risk of military conflict between the United States and Iran.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist, became the first prime minister in India's history to visit Israel in 2017, during which he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a barefoot stroll on a beach in the northern port city of Haifa.

Both still in power nearly nine years later, the two leaders, who describe one another as friends, are expected to hold talks on artificial intelligence as well as defence at a time when Israel is seeking to increase its military exports.

An Israeli government official said the visit would "pave the way for new partnerships and collaborations across many fields." Bilateral ties were on the cusp of a significant upgrade, an Israeli foreign ministry official said.

Modi is expected to deliver remarks to Israel's Knesset, or parliament, and lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial.

RelatedTRT World - Indian parliamentary panel, opposition criticise Modi’s Israel visit amid regional tensions

US military buildup

Modi's visit comes as the United States deploys a vast naval force near Iran's coast ahead of possible strikes on the country, with the two countries at an impasse in talks over Tehran's nuclear programme. The Pentagon has also deployed an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean, bound for Israel's coast.

RECOMMENDED

A US attack on Iran could draw Iranian retaliation targeting Israel as well as US military facilities in Gulf Arab countries, where millions of Indians live and work and send home billions of dollars of remittances each year.

Kabir Taneja, of the Observer Research Foundation, an Indian think-tank, said that New Delhi did not want to see conflict in the region.

"I'm sure those kind of messages have been delivered in the past and will be delivered during this visit as well," he said.

The Israeli foreign ministry official said discussions with a "regional aspect" would likely take place during the visit.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting this week, Netanyahu described India as being part of a future "axis" of like-minded nations.

"(Our) cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future," Netanyahu said.

Taneja said that, while India was interested in buying Israeli military equipment, New Delhi would hesitate to join any formal alliance given its history of non-alignment in international affairs.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu, who's planning 'hexagon' bloc with India and others, says Israel faces 'difficult' days
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise
India's Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount
Merz seeks 'fairer' economic ties with China as Berlin pushes to reset relations
Türkiye highlights mediation role, urges diplomatic push as Ukraine war enters fifth year
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan, condemns attacks on civilians
Sri Lanka arrests ex-spy chief over 2019 Easter bombings