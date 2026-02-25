India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit that both countries have cast as a chance to deepen relations, as regional concerns mount over the risk of military conflict between the United States and Iran.

Modi, a Hindu nationalist, became the first prime minister in India's history to visit Israel in 2017, during which he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a barefoot stroll on a beach in the northern port city of Haifa.

Both still in power nearly nine years later, the two leaders, who describe one another as friends, are expected to hold talks on artificial intelligence as well as defence at a time when Israel is seeking to increase its military exports.

An Israeli government official said the visit would "pave the way for new partnerships and collaborations across many fields." Bilateral ties were on the cusp of a significant upgrade, an Israeli foreign ministry official said.

Modi is expected to deliver remarks to Israel's Knesset, or parliament, and lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial.

US military buildup

Modi's visit comes as the United States deploys a vast naval force near Iran's coast ahead of possible strikes on the country, with the two countries at an impasse in talks over Tehran's nuclear programme. The Pentagon has also deployed an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean, bound for Israel's coast.