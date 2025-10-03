ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Following a WTO panel ruling favouring Indonesia, the country urges the EU to remove countervailing and anti-dumping duties on its stainless steel products, aiming to restore market access and strengthen trade ties.
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
A logo is seen at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. / Reuters
October 3, 2025

Indonesia on Friday urged the European Union to immediately remove the countervailing and anti-dumping duties on its stainless steel products, after a World Trade Organisation panel backed the Southeast Asian country.

The WTO panel on Thursday said the EU had acted inconsistently with some WTO rules in a dispute over its duties on stainless steel cold-rolled flat products from Indonesia and called on the bloc to bring its measures into conformity with an agreement on subsidies and countervailing measures.

"Indonesia's victory in this dispute is a major achievement in ensuring market access for Indonesian stainless steel in the EU and other countries. We urge the EU to respect the WTO Panel's ruling and immediately lift the unlawful countervailing duties," Trade Minister Budi Santoso said in a ministry statement.

RelatedTRT World - Why Indonesia and Malaysia are calling out EU 'discrimination'

Indonesia brought the dispute to the WTO in 2023 after the EU imposed anti-dumping duties of between 10.2 percent to 20.2 percent on its stainless steel products in November 2021, alleging the EU's tariffs had cut its steel exports severely.

RECOMMENDED

On top of that, the EU has also imposed countervailing duties of up to 21.4 percent since 2022.

"The Indonesian government will continue to monitor so that this decision could be swiftly adopted, thereby further opening up market access for Indonesian stainless steel in the EU," Budi added.

The case is among a number of trade disputes between the EU and Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, even as they finalised negotiations on a free trade deal last month.

Last week, the EU said it will appeal the WTO panel ruling that backed Indonesia over a dispute on the EU's import duties on Indonesian biodiesel.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG