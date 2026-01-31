The US government entered a temporary shutdown on Saturday after no funding law was enacted.

Despite the Senate passing a funding package on Friday ahead of a midnight deadline, it needed the approval of the House of Representatives, which is not expected to return to Washington until Monday.

Senators voted 71–29 on the package, which includes five long-term appropriations bills, while extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for two weeks to allow negotiations on immigration enforcement.

After federal agents in the state of Minnesota fatally shot American citizen Alex Pretti — the second killing by immigration enforcement officers this month — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he and other Democrats would not back the package unless the appropriations measure that included money for the DHS was removed.

If the House passes the measure early next week, any disruption is expected to be minimal.

There is limited interest in Washington in repeating a lengthy shutdown like the one that stretched for 43 days late last year.

‘Ironclad path that dramatically reforms ICE’