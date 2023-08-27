Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has underlined her status as one of the all-time greats of distance running by sealing a historic 1500m/5000m double at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

After claiming a third world 1500m title on Tuesday, Kipyegon delivered another masterclass on Saturday, this time in the 5,000m, to win her second gold in the Hungarian capital.

The 29-year-old bided her time and produced a perfectly calm last lap for the win in 14min 53.88sec, her victory underlining her dominance this season, especially given that the field contained six of the 10 fastest women of all time.

Dutch rival Sifan Hassan claimed silver in 14:54.11, with another Kenyan, Beatrice Chebet, taking bronze (14:54.33).

"This has been an amazing year for me," said Kipyegon, the two-time Olympic 1500m champion having this year set three world records in the 1500m, 5,000m and mile.

"Making history today, winning two gold medals in a championship is what I was dreaming for this season.

"I have been patient, waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds. But my dream just came true; it is amazing."

Kipyegon added: "I have been pushing myself to the limits, and I will continue to push myself in the future."

"I believed in myself. I have been consistent, focused on the finish line and on writing history."

Kipyegon has credited her five-year-old daughter Alyne for giving her inspiration.

"My daughter gives me amazing support; she always tells me I can do it," she said.

Ethiopia's 10,000m world champion, Gudaf Tsegay, shot out into the lead, splitting the field immediately.

Teammate Ejgayehu Taye took up the front running as Kipyegon was surrounded by two of their teammates as the two distance powerhouses from East Africa worked on their race tactics.