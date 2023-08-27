TÜRKİYE
Türkiye remembers attaché assasinated by Armenian terror group in Canada
Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG's heinous attack on Colonel Atilla Altikat, military attaché at Turkish Embassy in Ottawa, in 1982 was one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and their families the ASALA and JCAG targeted.
Colonel Atilla Altikat, murdered in August 27, 1982 by Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG is one of the 31 Turkish diplomats and families Armenian terrorist organisations targeted all around the world since 1970s. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
August 27, 2023

Türkiye commemorated a military attaché to Canada who was assassinated by an Armenian terror group in 1982.

"We remember with respect our martyr, Colonel Atilla Altikat, Military Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Ottawa, assassinated in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG on 27 August 1982," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On August 27, 1982, while stopped at a red light, Altikat was shot to death in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia) and JCAG (Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide).

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.

ASALA, founded in 1975, was the first Armenian terror group to wage war against Türkiye, and the JCAG was founded the same year in Beirut.

ASALA not only targeted Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG, which claimed that it only got support from the Armenian diaspora rather than foreign partners, only targeted Türkiye because it believed that attacking other countries would damage the so-called "Armenian struggle."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
