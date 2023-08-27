Türkiye commemorated a military attaché to Canada who was assassinated by an Armenian terror group in 1982.

"We remember with respect our martyr, Colonel Atilla Altikat, Military Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Ottawa, assassinated in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organisation JCAG on 27 August 1982," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On August 27, 1982, while stopped at a red light, Altikat was shot to death in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

The attack was just one of the assassinations of Turkish diplomats and family members around the world by Armenian terror groups ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia) and JCAG (Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide).

Since the 1970s, Armenian terror groups have killed 31 Turkish diplomats and family members.