Matcha, the powdered green tea originating in Japan, has conquered the United States. Its frothy, velvety consistency underscored by an earthy flavour has become all the rage across the country, especially in the enclaves of Los Angeles and third-wave coffee shops.

The demand for matcha is spreading fast all over the world with its market size predicted to increase from $3.8 billion to $6.10 billion in the next five years.

One often encounters pictures of aesthetically pleasing matcha drinks, meticulously captured by Instagram’s well-being influencers as they indulge in their essential ‘morning matcha’, fervently avowing its indispensability in their morning routines. A normal matcha drink contains antioxidants, boosts liver functions, heart and skin health, and helps in weight loss.

One of the siblings of the Kardashian lineage — the American family notable for their extensive social media presence and business ventures — even has her own matcha recipe. Given the family’s considerable influence on popular culture, Kourtney Kardashian’s matcha recipe has ignited a wave of recreation, contributing to its extensive circulation on online platforms, and thereafter in the market.

Kourtney has also launched her own brand of matcha powder, which seems like an attempt to emblem her stamp upon this verdant powder’s narrative.

For those yet unacquainted with how she drinks her matcha every morning, allow me to introduce the recipe posted on her online platform, Poosh — “modern guide to living your best life”.

The “Kourt-certified matcha” ingredients include half a teaspoon of matcha powder, two cups of almond milk and one-fourth cup of organic maple syrup.

All you need to do is boil the milk and melt the matcha in hot water on the side. Mix the liquified matcha with the hot milk and add maple syrup. Mix it well. And there you have it.

Dodging matcha’s Japanese identity

Thanks to this recipe, matcha is transformed into a consumable delight within a mere 10 minutes. Yet, amidst the allure of convenience, there emerges a realm of inquiry for the critical eye.

Generously incorporating milk and subtly infused sweetness, the recipe strays notably from how it is prepared in Japan — from where matcha originates — and from where Americans source their ‘original’ matcha powder. Indeed, tailored to resonate with American palates and consumption habits, the American re-invention of the matcha is dubbed ‘matcha latte’.

At first glance, a consensus seems readily apparent on adapting global flavours to cater to local palates — in the globalised world of ours, isn’t this rendition both customary and convenient?

When asked about his impression of the matcha latte, Tomohisa Watanabe, a 27-year-old Japanese PhD student specialising in polymer science tells TRT World, “I am open to the possibilities of various interpretations and adaptations made within and outside of Japan.”

However, an essential focal point remains conspicuously absent in the narrative: matcha’s Japanese identity.

Discovery, re-invention and erasure

Promoted aggressively by Los Angeles’ ‘healthy eating’ influencers on social media to set new health trends, matcha’s owes its newly-acquired global popularity to a term named superfood, which means “a nutrient-rich food considered to be especially beneficial for health and well-being”.

“Superfoods have become cultural foci in the United States; each year provides an array of new and trendy products as well as branding and marketing materials that proudly trumpet these foods as the latest nutrient-loaded wonders,” writes PhD student in Policy Studies Nick Dreher in his article “Food from Nowhere”.

While matcha has become more accessible than ever before, thanks to its health benefits, many argue that the drink has fallen prey to West’s cultural appropriation.

In Japan, matcha is not seen as some raw material awaiting refinement or reinvention.

Lisa M. Heldke, philosophy professor at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, points at the concepts of novelty and exoticism, which she identifies as the genesis of “food colonialism”, a term she introduces in her book Exotic Appetites: Ruminations of a Food Adventurer, in which she examines the patterns of Euro-American food adventurers and points out a troubling tendency to overlook the inherent cultural and traditional underpinnings of a food product.

That matcha, with enduring historical, cultural and philosophical bonds to Japan, has been an indispensable cultural product and the cornerstone of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony sadō/chadō or chanoyu, practised for well over five centuries, is in fact a revelation for many.

Since its introduction to the United States, matcha has undertaken a transformation that renders it as a “food from nowhere” — ostensibly born anew on American soil. This evolution prompts a pressing inquiry: are consumers and marketers of matcha, who produce and perpetuate a discourse laced with cultural appropriation, inadvertently taking part in what many describe as food colonialism?