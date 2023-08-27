Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, security sources said.

Kadri Encu, codenamed Dogan, was “neutralised” in Iraq’s Gara region, said the sources on Sunday, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Encu, who was providing path for terrorist groups in northern Iraq’s Gara, Zap, Metina and Haftanin regions, to carry out attacks against the region of Türkiye’s anti-terror Operation Claw, it added.

According to the sources, Encu was the so-called Iraq-Syria officer of the terrorist PKK, joined the group’s rural ranks in 2006, and was trained in the Zap region.

He acted as the bodyguard of Duran Kalkan, codenamed Abbas, and was a member of the PKK’s so-called executive council in 2015-2017. He went to Gara as Iraq-Syria courier officer in January 2018, the sources added.

Apart from his so-called courier duties, the sources said, Encu was also involved in the activities of the terror group’s foreign relations unit and organized the transfers of PKK terrorists and weapons within Iraq and between Iraq and Syria.