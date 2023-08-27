Thousands took to the streets across Pakistan to protest rising power bills, some violently, forcing the power companies to seek police security.

Interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar summoned an urgent meeting with power authorities to "review" the situation after angry protesters blocked roads and attacked power company representatives in several parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The protesters burned old tires and blocked roads in the port city of Karachi as well as Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Hyderabad and other cities over the past two days.

The protests, unprecedented in recent history, broke out after consumers got July bills following a recent increase in rates and the addition of more taxes, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund for revival of a long-stalled financial assistance package.

The government, for its part, cites a continuing devaluation of local currency and rising petroleum prices for the latest increase in power rates.

Ever-increasing inflation, which reached 38 percent in May and later settled at 28 percent in July, has further eroded the purchasing power of a large section of the country's over 240 million people.