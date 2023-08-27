TÜRKİYE
Türkiye detains 19 human traffickers in western Türkiye
The southwestern Mugla and northwestern Canakkale provincial gendarmerie commands conducted the operations Interior Minister Yerlikaya says. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 27, 2023

At least 19 human traffickers were held in operations conducted in two western Turkish provinces, the Turkish interior minister has said.

The southwestern Mugla and northwestern Canakkale provincial gendarmerie commands conducted the operations on Sunday, said Ali Yerlikaya in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Noting that 19 human traffickers, including one foreign national, were held during the operations, Yerlikaya said 17 of them were remanded in custody while the remaining two were given judicial control decisions.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

