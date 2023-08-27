At least 19 human traffickers were held in operations conducted in two western Turkish provinces, the Turkish interior minister has said.

The southwestern Mugla and northwestern Canakkale provincial gendarmerie commands conducted the operations on Sunday, said Ali Yerlikaya in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Noting that 19 human traffickers, including one foreign national, were held during the operations, Yerlikaya said 17 of them were remanded in custody while the remaining two were given judicial control decisions.