Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has strongly condemned a recent arson attack on a mosque in the Greek Cypriot administration.

After a Molotov cocktail was hurled on Saturday at the Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga Mosque in the city of Limassol, Yilmaz said on Sunday that the act was "a clear attack on human rights, democracy, freedom of thought and belief."

"Communal peace and human values were targeted in this act of arson," he said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Yilmaz also underlined that the attack was another manifestation of rising anti-Islam sentiments in Europe in recent years.

The attack was also condemned by other Turkish officials and politicians, including the head of the country's Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet) Ali Erbas and the spokesman of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Omer Celik.