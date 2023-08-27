The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has suspended the Foreign Minister Najla Elmangoush and referred her to investigation, a statement said early on Monday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday he met with the Libyan Foreign Minister for the first time in history.

In a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Cohen described last week’s meeting held in Rome with Najla Elmangoush as "historic".

The top Israeli diplomat said the meeting with the Libyan foreign minister “is the first step in the relationship between Israel and Libya.”

"The size and strategic location of Libya give ties with it enormous importance and enormous potential for the State of Israel," Cohen added.

The meeting aimed to examine "possibilities for cooperation and relations between the countries and the preservation of the heritage of Libyan Jewry," Cohen said.

The preservation "includes renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country,” he added.