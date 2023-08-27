Max Verstappen has won a chaotic, deluge-hit and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix to match Sebastian Vettel's record run of nine consecutive victories.

"Fantastic job, the weather didn't make it easy for us," said Red Bull's double world champion on Sunday.

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing the podium at Zandvoort.

The home favourite's 11th success from the 13 races staged this season extended Verstappen's lead to 138 points in the championship over teammate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth.

"I'm incredibly proud, I had goosebumps with the national anthem playing at the start, an incredible atmosphere," said Verstappen, to roars of delight from his orange army of fans.

Red Bull dominance

"He's done it, matched the nine victories of Sebastian, I mean what a performance today," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

For Red Bull this latest display of dominance in trying circumstances extended their record unbeaten run to 14 stretching back to Abu Dhabi last year.

In front of the massed ranks of his fans, Verstappen maintained his iron hold over Zandvoort since the circuit carved into the dunes by the North Sea rejoined the F1 calendar, this being his third straight win from pole.

A carnival atmosphere rocking to Max's beat greeted the grid at the start, US actor Steve Carroll among the sell out 305,000 crowd over the weekend.

Unlike Red Bull's metronomic form, the weather was proving unpredictable, a thunderstorm rolling off the North Sea towards the track.