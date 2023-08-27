TÜRKİYE
Türkiye advance to quarterfinals of the 2023 CEV EuroVolley
The Crescent Stars beat Belgium with the sets 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, and 32-30 for six wins in six games.
The Turkish women's national volleyball team, known as the Sultans of the Net, defeated Belgium 3-1, maintaining a perfect record of 6 wins out of 6 games. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
August 27, 2023

Türkiye have beaten Belgium 3-1 to reach the 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship (CEV EuroVolley) quarterfinals.

The Crescent Stars beat Belgium on Sunday with the sets 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, and 32-30 for six wins in six games.

Melissa Teresa Vargas led Türkiye to victory by adding 27 points, while her teammate Ebrar Karakurt contributed 20 at the Palais 12 in Brussels.

The Sultans of the Net will be playing against Poland on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

The quarterfinals will be held in the Italian city of Florence and Brussels, Belgium.

Brussels will also host the semifinals on Friday and the final on Sept. 3.

Three points each game

Türkiye began the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 win against Sweden on August 18.

Melissa Teresa Vargas led Türkiye with 15 winning spikes, while Isabel Haak led Sweden with 12.

The Crescent Stars played their second Pool C match against Azerbaijan on August 20, winning by 3-0. They also bagged the victory against the Czech Republic by 3-1 on August 21, 3-0 against Greece on August 23, and 3-0 against Germany on August 24.

