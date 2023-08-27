WORLD
France announces ban on Muslim overgarment 'abaya' in schools
Opposition France Unbowed party denounces "policing of clothing" and says it is symptomatic of the government's "obsessive rejection of Muslims".
French Education and Youth Minister Gabriel Attal (C) meets with a class during the first day of school at the middle school Bourbon in Saint-Denis, on the island of la Reunion, on August 17, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
August 27, 2023

France plans to ban the abaya, a long loose-fitting overgarment worn by some Muslim women, on school grounds, the country's education minister said.

Gabriel Attal told broadcaster TF1 on Sunday that the government intends to convey "clear rules" on the matter to school officials across the country.

Attal also said he wanted to speak with the school officials starting next week to help them enforce the ban on the robe-like dress that covers the entire body.

The decision is the latest in several limitations on Islamic clothing in France, where critics say the government has targeted Muslims with statements and policies in recent years including a claim by President Emmanuel Macron that the religion is "in crisis," raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and an "anti-separatism" law that slaps wide-ranging restrictions on the community.

'Obsessive rejection of Muslims'

Clementine Autain of the left-wing opposition France Unbowed party denounced what she described as the "policing of clothing".

Attal's announcement was "unconstitutional" and against the founding principles of France's secular values, she argued -- and symptomatic of the government's "obsessive rejection of Muslims".

Barely back from the summer break, she said, President Emmanuel Macron's administration was already trying to compete with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally.

The CFCM, a national body encompassing many Muslim associations, has said items of clothing alone are not "a religious sign".

The announcement is the first major move by Attal, 34, since he was promoted this summer to handle the hugely contentious education portfolio.

