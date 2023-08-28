Niger’s military administration has cut off water and electricity to the French Embassy in the capital Niamey with no food deliveries allowed, multiple reports on social media said.

The country’s leadership has also taken similar action at the French consulate in Zinder, the reports said on Sunday.

The president of the National Support Committee for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country (CNSP), Elh Issa Hassoumi Boureima, has asked all partners of French bases in Niger to suspend all water and electricity supplies and food products, said the reports.

In addition, any partners who continue to help the French in the process of supplying the goods and services will be considered “enemies of the sovereign people,” the reports added.