Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa contested the official re-election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and claimed victory in an election which international observers said fell short of democratic standards.

Mnangagwa, 80, won a second term with 52.6 percent of the ballots against 44 percent for his main challenger, Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) refused to ratify the results, asserting that they were "false".

"We have won this election. We are the leaders. We are even surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared a leader," Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who heads the CCC, told a press conference in the capital Harare.

Zimbabweans voted Wednesday and Thursday for a president and new parliament, in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.

"We knew we were going into a flawed election. We have a flawed voters roll, a flawed delimitation report. We had a flawed ballot. It was a flawed electoral environment," Chamisa said.

Earlier in the day at the presidential palace, Mnangagwa challenged those who contested his re-election to go to court.

"Those who feel the race was not run properly should know where to go to," he said.

The vote has been watched across southern Africa as a test of support for Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party, whose 43-year rule has been accompanied by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern on Sunday about "the arrest of observers, reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion."

Guterres issued a statement urging all sides to "peacefully settle any disputes through established legal and institutional channels" and resolve disputes "in a fair, expeditious, and transparent manner to ensure that the results are a true reflection of the will of the people".

Foreign monitors announced Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.